|
|
Linda Elizabeth Leivas-Kimball
Oxnard - Linda Elizabeth Leivas-Kimball, age 70, left us suddenly to be with the Lord and her beloved father and brother on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Linda was born on November 5, 1948 in Oxnard, CA to Barbara Leivas and the late, beloved Lawrence Leivas. She was the oldest of nine siblings. Linda graduated from Buena High School and resided in Ventura her whole life. Linda worked at The Pierpont Inn and helped with the Family Business. Linda married in 1980 and welcomed her only daughter Annette.
Linda was full of life and had a heart of gold. She absolutely loved her grandchildren. Linda was always there to make you laugh and cracking her jokes. We will miss her bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Linda is survived by her daughter Annette Kimball, Grandchildren Lexsea, Kambrea, Justin, Meadow, Nova and Mercy. Mother Barbara Leivas, siblings Jeanine Leivas, Barbara Ramirez, Susan Squires, Kathy Alderman, Lorry Donate,Larry Leivas, Frances Perez & Patsy Campos. Numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. ( Too many to name).
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Funeral Mass at 11:00am Monday September 30, 2019 in Our Lady of Assumption Roman Church, 3175 Telegraph Road Ventura. A Viewing will precede Mass at 10:30am. Interment will immediately follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019