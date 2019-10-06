|
Linda Louise Abbott
Camarillo - Linda Louise Abbott, loving wife, mother of five, grandmother of fifteen, and great-grandmother of two, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2019, at the age of 72 after a long respiratory illness. Linda, who was born in Los Angeles, spent her childhood in Granada Hills, CA, where she met her husband, Ray, who was her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. After marrying, she and Ray moved to Ventura County where they settled down and raised their children in Camarillo.
Linda was known for her fun personality, her sense of humor, her love of dance, but mostly her dedication to her family. Linda loved her family, and not only was she a busy wife and mother, she also went through nursing school and worked at Pleasant Valley Hospital and Los Robles Hospital in the Labor and Delivery department for a number of years.
She loved volunteering with her children's various activities through the years, whether in the classroom or on the sports field, and devoted her time to P.V. Baseball Association and AYSO coaching as well as holding the position of region commissioner at one point.
Linda enjoyed her community and was one of the first women to join Optimist International and served for several years with the Camarillo Noontime Optimist Club.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Ray Abbott, and their five children and their families; daughter Gina Dunn, her husband Chris, their sons Blake, his wife Brie and daughter Charlotte, and Austin; daughter Tami Rivera and her sons Spencer, Garrett, his wife Chloe and son Mateo, and son Brennan; daughter Heidi Johnson and her children Devante, Delondon, Demetrious, Jaleesa and Jonah; daughter Kari Qualls and her sons Avery and Aidan, and son Tyler Abbott, his wife Melissa, and their children Malia, Owen and Piper.
Linda's family wants to thank everyone who has sent love and support through the years and let you know that it was so appreciated. She was a wonderful woman who gave so many the gift of friendship and showed her children the value of family. Her memory will never be forgotten.
The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor her life.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019