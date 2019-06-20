|
|
Linda Marie Allen
Oxnard - Linda Marie Allen, age 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born May 9, 1959 in Ventura, California to J. D. Allen and Marie Carpenter. She lived her entire life in Ventura County with the majority of her life in Oxnard. She attended Rio Plaza Elementary School, Rio Del Valle Junior High and Rio Mesa High School in El Rio. She graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1977 where she played volleyball and was a member of FBLA. She took numerous business courses to prepare her for the world of work.
She was employed at NAVSEA-PHD for thirty-eight years before retiring in October of 2018. Much of her career at the naval base was in the accounting field where she became a well-loved and respected budget analyst. Linda was known for her integrity, loyalty, generosity, love for others, and dry sense of humor. Family was Linda's number one priority, especially her nieces and nephews. She also considered her friends and many of her coworkers as family.
Linda is survived by her brother Bobby Allen and spouse Jan Allen of Spokane, Washington, sister Debbie Hernandez and spouse Tony Hernandez of Ventura, California; Nieces Kaylene Zamore, Lauryn Jaramillo, Alyssa King; Nephews Jacob Allen and Zachary Allen. Linda also had five great nieces and nephews. Hailey, Hunter, Dylan, Novalie and Jaxson. Step Siblings David Knight of California, Kathryn Graef of Arizona, Richard Knight of California and Michael Knight of Oregon. Step nieces Riana, Jaque, Jill and Step Nephews John, Bronson, Ronnie, Robert and Andrew.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, J. D. Allen of Orrick, Missouri, mother, Marie Knight of Oxnard California, and stepfather, Clarence Knight of Oxnard, California.
A memorial service was held at The Beach Club, 281 W. Main Street, Ventura from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. A burial will be held in September at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 20, 2019