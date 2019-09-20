Services
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-5595
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
427 N Oak St
Santa Paula, CA
1947 - 2019
Linda Marie Lozano Obituary
Linda Marie Lozano, passed away on September 14, 2019 at West Hills Hospital, in West Hills, Ca. Linda was born on January 4, 1947 to Jess Lozano and Helen Real Mata. She was a long time resident of Ventura County before she moved to Los Angeles County, where she lived for 30 years of her life. She was an Assembly Lead for Micro Integrated Chip Assembly for 10 years.

Linda found great pleasure in cooking for her friends and family. A great hobby of hers was crocheting. She would seek out different patterns and get excited with each creation. Sharing her time and love with friends and family was a must in her everyday life. Her absolute passion was caring for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Lozano, mother, Helen Real Mata and her brother, Philip Lozano.

Services for Linda will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, with a Visitation from 4-9pm and a Rosary at 7pm. A Mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 427 N Oak St in Santa Paula. Services will conclude at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery , 380 Cemetery Rd in Santa Paula.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula.

128 S. 8th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060 (805) 525 5595
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 20, 2019
