Linda S. Reynolds


1958 - 2019
Linda S. Reynolds Obituary
Linda S. Reynolds

Ventura - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Suzanne Driscoll Reynolds. She passed away peacefully in her home at the young age of 61 on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Driscoll, and sister, Deborah Goddard. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mark, and their three children, Michelle (Miguel) Garzon, Ryan (Donna) Reynolds and Chad (Lauren) Reynolds. She was a loving "Nana" and cherished every moment with her five grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Delilah, Jackson, and Hailey. She also leaves behind her Mother, Barbara Driscoll, brother Randall Driscoll, and sister Karen Driscoll as well as many other relatives, friends, and clients.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 15th at 1pm. Graveside service immediately following at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA, 93012. Online condolences may be left at www.conejomountain.com. If anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory, she would have wanted donations to go to your local animal shelters.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 11, 2019
