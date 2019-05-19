|
|
Linda Vaughan
Camarillo - Linda Lee Vaughan passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in Camarillo, CA at the age of 79.
Linda is survived by her three sons, Michael, Christopher and Joel. She is preceded in death by her husband, retired Naval officer James B. Vaughan, as well as her two brothers, Robert Bruner of Fountain Valley, CA, and Donald Bruner, of Santa Barbara, CA.
Linda was born on July 30, 1939 in Seattle, WA to her parents, Leon and Anne Bruner. As a young child she traveled continuously with her parents due to the demands of her father's work as a civil engineer planning and building airports during and following World War II. She lived in Washington, Georgia, Florida, California, Hawaii and the Philippine Islands during this time, to name a few places, prior to her family settling in Santa Monica, CA when she was a young teenager. She graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1956.
Linda was an accomplished artist, specializing in oil painting and pen and ink drawings. She was a marvelous cook and homemaker who loved nature, especially the ocean and beach, where she loved to collect seashells. That said, her most cherished role in life was that as mother to her three sons, who could not have asked for a better mother to positively influence their lives and futures. She lived, worked and loved passionately in all that she endeavored upon.
Linda would want special mention of two very special surviving individuals in her life: Mrs. Vivian Klugman of Camarillo, CA, her dearest friend throughout life ever since her early teen years, and Mr. David Dion of Camarillo, CA, who served as her closest friend, companion and source of loving advocacy and support throughout the final decade of her life.
A funeral service with family and friends took place in Oxnard, CA on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The family gratefully thanks Maricar Lee and her caring staff at Ashley's Manor II in Camarillo, CA, as well as Free Spirit Hospice of Simi Valley, CA for the loving efforts and care they provided to Linda in her final weeks and months of life. Entrusted to Otto & Son's Camino del Sol
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019