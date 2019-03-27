|
|
He wanted to be an architect. His childhood years were spent sketching plans and imagining the things he would one day build. But three days before he turned 17, Pearl Harbor was bombed. So he did what boys back then did instead of following their dreams – he went to war.
Born in Meeteetse, Wyo., in 1924, he was a California kid since the age of three when his mom gathered up her three sons and moved by herself to Port Hueneme to work in the farming industry. He wasn't close to his father, who was a mail carrier in Yellowstone National Park. So that summer before he began his Naval service; he went back to Yellowstone to work with his dad, driving the windy and steep route each day in a Chevy pickup truck.
His two older brothers Ed and Raymond were at war too, so his mom decided to join her three sons and enlist in the Women's Army Corp as a cook. He was a Carpenter's Mate 2nd Class and served on four ships in the Pacific Theater, exploring tropical waters and planting the seed of a love of far off lands. He was discharged in 1946, and the next year he married a beautiful hometown girl named Mary Ellen Maxwell – a younger sister of one of his friends – at the Santa Barbara courthouse.
He got a job at Southern California Edison reading electric meters. Built their first home in Nyeland Acres with his own two hands. Provided for his wife and four kids. Took them on road trips and summer adventures of their own. He didn't tell them how much he loved them often, but they knew. With a mischievous gleam in his eye and propensity for pulling pranks, he was loved and admired by family and friends alike.
Then the grandkids came into the picture. They were living in Ventura now, and he turned his backyard into a playground and showered us with attention. He loved being the entertaining grandpa – whether that entailed doing a copious number of one-arm pushups in the living room circled by rowdy kids cheering him on, setting up his huge video screen to show us home movies, or creating a one-hole putting green in his heavily sloped front yard.
We watched him pack up his metal lunch pail each day for 42 years and go to work with pride. He convinced my grandma to go to Hawaii every summer by saying one grandkid could tag along. On my trip, we went to a Don Ho concert and I will never forget the moment Ho asked all of the veterans in the audience to please stand up and be recognized. My grandpa hesitated, but then he slowly stood up, and then eventually stood taller with pride. I looked up at him and saw something I had never seen before in my 11 years – he had tears in his eyes. Being back on the island where he spent time during the war was overwhelming for him.
We didn't realize it at the time, but he brought us to the same place where he spent his R & R days during his time in the Navy for a reason. It was the place where he once imagined what it would be like to be young and free to explore the world. It was his way of instilling a love of travel in us, so we could perhaps go off one day and have the youthful adventures he was never able to experience.
When he retired, he was hoping to start traveling more – but he suddenly had a responsibility at home that wasn't planned. Grandkids (including this one) would live at his home for most of the '90s. But he still found time to escape to Cuba, Fiji, Samoa and more. Back then, when we started to leave home and spread our wings, there was nothing he loved more than when one of us would show up at his house and surprise him. He would want to know everywhere we'd been, and what we'd seen. Photos were expected, and he would devour them and want to know every detail.
Our grandmother died 15 years ago, and he never took off his ring and never stopped being Mary's husband. He filled his time with household projects, car races down at the Ventura fairgrounds, coffee dates with Edison buddies, and lots of golf in the front yard.
Four years ago, before the dementia fully took hold of his mind, my brother and I brought him back to Yellowstone. We wanted to retrace the route he drove each day in that summer of 1942, before he went off to serve in WWII. He showed us every nook and cranny of that road. We saw geysers, beautiful hot springs, bison and graceful pronghorns running through wide valleys. Although it was hard for him to walk around, and he complained about the crowds and loudly protested when I kept driving us all over the park searching for bears, we knew deep down inside he treasured being able to show his grandkids his old stomping ground.
He never gave up - despite the quadruple bypass 20 years ago, the prostate cancer, and the disease that did everything it could to steal his memories. He was resolute until the very end. One night he was barely alive in the hospital. Ironically, the classic and tragic film about WWII veterans having difficulties adapting to civilian life, "The Best Years of Our Lives", was playing on the TV in front of his bed. I told him he was now on hospice and would finally be coming back home to his house, so he needed to make it through the night. He woke up the next morning demanding bacon. And then coffee. And then a cheeseburger too. And despite the fact that he was robbed of his ability to walk, talk clearly, chew and swallow, he grabbed that cheeseburger with both of his 94-year-old hands and took the biggest bite he could muster.
Two days later, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family – he took his final breath. They covered him in an American flag. And he will now be lying next to Mary forever.
Lloyd Roderick Niles is survived by three children (son Allen and his wife Sandy, daughter Eileen and her husband Mike, daughter Kathy, and daughter-in-law Olivia) 11 grandchildren (Nathan, Nicole, Tony, Jason, Spencer, Jeremy, Ellen, Laura, Chris, Brad and Liz), 15 great-grandchildren (Timothy, Benjamin, Sam, Caitlyn, Jacob, Allan, Ayden, Morgan, Sariah, Elizabeth, Saylen, Logan, Sammy, Emma and Owen) and a dog named Scrappy. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Jim, and grandson Jarrod Noren.
A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura on Saturday, April 6 at 11am, followed by a Hawaiian BBQ and horseshoe tournament at Arroyo Verde Park in the Arroyo Corto BBQ area (Luau attire welcome). There will be Hawaiian music playing, and a small amount of Lloyd and Mary's ashes will be scattered into the waters off Waikiki.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 27, 2019