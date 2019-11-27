|
|
Lois Bailey Denardo
Camarillo - Lois Bailey Denardo joined her Lord peacefully on November 19th, 2019.
Born March 23, 1933 in Perth Amboy, NJ, Lois was the cherished daughter and only child to Harold Bailey and Ellen (Bagger) Bailey. She married George A. Denardo in 1954 and over the course of his distinguished Air Force career, they had four children.
During George's time in the Air Force the family moved often and Lois always took great pride in orchestrating the seamless relocation of her husband and four children. In 1963, the Denardo family received orders to Oxnard Air Force Base. That same year, the family settled in Camarillo and would call the then small-town home. Lois loved to remind people that they were early settlers to Camarillo and that there was only one stop light at the time. As the city grew, so did the family's connection to its residents.
Lois enjoyed a long career in the financial aid department at the growing Oxnard Community College and became a vital resource to students and faculty alike. She always spoke fondly of her time there and the long-lasting friendships she built.
Following her retirement, Lois enjoyed spending afternoons with her 3 grandchildren and was a loving and doting grandmother. During this time, Lois and George enjoyed travelling the world together and generously included their grandchildren in some of their European excursions.
With their appetite for travel satisfied, Lois enjoyed visiting local shops and restaurants and became a welcome patron to all she visited. She also became member of the Republican Women's Federation and a welcomed face at the local farmers markets and fairs assisting in the registration of new voters.
Through all the base assignments, travels, club meetings and outings, Lois remained a pillar of strength to her family and was always one to rely on. She is preceded in death by her husband, George A. Denardo and son, Brian R. Denardo. She is survived by her two sons, James M. Denardo of Flower Mound, TX and Thomas M. Denardo of Kansas City, MO as well as her daughter, Lynn A. (Stephen) Preiss of Camarillo. Lois is also survived by her daughter in law, Sue L. Denardo, grandchildren Bobbi (Ken) Wilson, Michelle (Chris) Nielsen, and cherished great grandchildren, Vivienne and Callum Wilson, all of Camarillo.
Her surviving family invite all who knew and loved her as we did to join us in celebrating her life at 1:00 P.M. on December 7th, 2019 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Lois to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019