|
|
Lois Jane (Booth) Argend
Ventura - Lois Jane Argend was born August 2, 1924 to Walter and Gertrude Booth in Oxnard, California. She passed away peacefully at the age of 95 with family by her side on October 21, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California.
Lois graduated from Oxnard High School in 1942. Shortly after graduation, she married James A. Argend, a WWII Airman from Alabama stationed in Oxnard. Lois and Jim raised their four children, Judy, Janie, Jim and Jeff, in Oxnard. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Lois loved her family unconditionally and was the matriarch and inspiration to us all.
Lois worked for the Oxnard Elementary School District as an Assistant Art Consultant until her retirement in 1984. She loved sharing her artistic talents with the teachers and staff. In 1972, Lois and Jim moved to Ventura, California. Lois became an active member of Community Presbyterian Church (CPC). It was here that she made many deep friendships through fellowship and worship. She loved her CPC family. Her deep devotion and passion for Christ was exemplified in her relationships formed while serving on committees, attending Bible studies, and participating in church related activities. She always wanted to share God's love with others in a way that was unique to her.
Lois never met a stranger. Using her humor and wit, she made friends everywhere she went. For the last few years, Lois lived at the Ventura Townehouse. Again, her loving and compassionate personality helped her to form new friendships that she treasured.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, her brother Jack Booth and his wife Caroline, and her former husband Jim Argend.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Ian) Thow of Oxnard, Janie Hollingsworth of Chicago, Jim Argend of Maui, and Jeff (Louise) Argend of Ventura; grandchildren, John (Melissa) Thow, Pete (Tanya) Thow, Shayna (Adam) Mancuso, Tammy (Charles) Leslie, Arius (Sabrina) Argend, Sharonna Argend, Ariana (fiance Ryan Eshoff) Argend5 and Alisa (Jon) Meyer. She is also survived by great- grandchildren, Rachel, Daniel, Kristin, Luke, Jack, Cole, Matthew, Reagan, Bria, Elise, Demi, Michael, Aubrey, Erik and Tyler.
The family would like to thank the Ventura Townehouse staff; all were so good to her and her family. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses who worked so hard to help Lois live an amazing 95 years. Special thanks to Lois's granddaughter Dr. Shayna Mancuso, Dr. Birdwell and nurse Samantha, Dr. Ghafarri, and Dr. Reeves your teamwork and dedication gave her a quality of life that exceeded our family's expectations.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, in Ventura, CA, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The City Center Transitional Living Center of Ventura, Ca. or to the Student Ministries of Community Presbyterian Church of Ventura, Ca.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019