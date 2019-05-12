|
|
Lois June Harper
Simí Valley - Lois June Harper, 92, of Simi Valley unexpectedly passed away while visiting family in Spokane, Washington on May 5, 2019.
Lois was born on January 1, 1927 in Flint Michigan. Lois worked at the Hanford site (aka:Manhattan Project) located in Richland, Washington where she met and married Ivo William Harper, Jr.
In 1960 they were transferred to Santa Susana California to work at Rocketdyne. Lois June worked in retail for most of her career.
Lois was a resident in Simi Valley, 58 years. Her sister,Jean Daffern, was the 1st employee of the City of Simi Valley.
Lois loved to laugh, dance, play bocce ball & bingo, and loved playing cards with the many friends she had at Las Serenas Senior Apartments where she had resided over 20 years.
Most of all Lois loved to help others.
She was compassionate, understanding, and loving. She always found the good in everything and everyone around her. She truly was an Angel on earth. We will miss her happy smile and the amazing woman she was.
Preceding Lois in death: Husband, Ivo W. Harper; Sister, Jean Daffern; Brother, Cola Lee Wilson.
Lois is survived by her daughters Tampa Campana of Camarillo CA, Lisa MacAuley of Spokane WA, & Bob & Adella Daffern of Simi Valley CA.
She also is survived by her 4 grandchildren; Michael, Nicole, Kaitlyn & Daniel and 4 great-grandchildren; Evan, Luke, Lewis & Maren, as well as, several nieces/nephews & cousins.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019