Lois McFarlandNewbury Park, CA - Lois McFarland passed away on November 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 86 years old.Lois was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life and ran a computer room for 25 years. She was born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio, and moved to Southern California in 1962, eventually settling in Newbury Park in 1968.Lois is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Craig; daughters, Julie and Lynn; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, with Pastor Tom Stephen officiating.