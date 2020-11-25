1/1
Lois McFarland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois McFarland

Newbury Park, CA - Lois McFarland passed away on November 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 86 years old.

Lois was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life and ran a computer room for 25 years. She was born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio, and moved to Southern California in 1962, eventually settling in Newbury Park in 1968.

Lois is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Craig; daughters, Julie and Lynn; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, with Pastor Tom Stephen officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved