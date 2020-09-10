Lois McKenzie Skeeters
(1927 - 2020) Lois McKenzie Skeeters, wife, mother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 of natural causes.
Lois was born in Tylertown, Mississippi to Sam Alexander and Autimeese Forbes McKenzie on their farm. She was the 14th of 15 children and the only child that graduated high school. She loved school and excelled in all subjects, especially math. When she graduated high school, her father gave her a train ticket and $20 as a graduation gift. She traveled by train, in 1945 to live with her older sister Ruth (one of three sets of twins) in Ventura, California. It was there that she met her husband, Eugene "Gene" Skeeters. They were married in 1948 and welcomed their first daughter, Darlene. Gene worked in the oil fields in Ventura until 1950 when he accepted an agency with State Farm Insurance in Santa Maria, California where their next three children were born: Suzanne in 1953, Michael in 1956 and Gena in 1962. Lois has remained a resident of Santa Maria for 70 years.
Lois was dearly loved by her family and many friends. She was an excellent homemaker, cook and loved cooking for family and friends on holidays, especially Christmas. While raising the children, she also worked as Office Manager in Gene's office. She was envolved with school activities such as PTA President and a member of several clubs, including Santa Maria Valley Women's Club.
Lois and Gene enjoyed camping with the family and friends, traveling on State Farm conventions to many countries. After Gene's death, Lois continued her love of traveling to many states in the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Netherlands with friends through the Santa Maria Senior Travel Club. When she wasn't traveling she could be found every Friday night playing poker with her group of card-playing friends that she loved.
Lois is survived by her children; daughter Darlene Daddi and husband Bob, daughter Suzanne Skeeters, son Michael Skeeters, loving grandchildren; Jennifer (Bryan) Helfand, Ryan (Silvia) Daddi, Kevin Novotny, Daniel Sander; great-grandchildren Brayden and Emmersyn Helfand, Holland and Dylan Daddi, and her younger sister Maxine.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Eugene (Kenneth) Skeeters of 34 years, daughter Gena Skeeters and thirteen siblings.
A special thank you to Amy Silviera of Santa Maria for her devoted and loving care of Lois.
