Lois Reiko Suzuki



May 7, 1939 - October 18, 2020



Lois passed away suddenly at home on Sunday evening, October 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Edwin K. Suzuki of Ventura. Lois was born to Rev. Francis and Grace Endo on Maui, Hawaii. She was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Jack and Takako Wada. They later had two sons John (Diane) and Russell (Rebecca) of Lihue, Kauai. Their children are Niki (Mark) Funaki, Joni (Brad) Klontz, Ryan and Erin Wada. Lois is also survived by her brother Wallace (Jean) Endo, her sister Lillian Ito both of Oahu and sister Florence (Melvin) Hironaka of Camarillo.



Lois was a teacher for The Avenue School and Juanamaria Elementary School in Ventura for 37 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her friend Lee for 46 years, making cards, doing word finds, crocheting projects, going to the senior gym, qigong class, and gathering with her teacher friends, other friends and family.



Lois was predeceased by Edwin's and her adopted daughter, Jennifer Rae, who passed away at 19 in 1992. Lois and "Jenny" are now happily reunited and resting in peace. No service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store