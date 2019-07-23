|
Lois Vivian Ajer
Agoura Hills - Lois Ajer (nee Benson), longtime resident of Agoura Hills, CA and native of the Everett, WA area, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Westlake, CA. She was 87. She was born on September 23, 1931 to Carl J. and Alice V. (Jacobson) Benson in Everett. She graduated from Everett High School in 1949 and met Richard M. Ajer shortly afterwards. They married in 1951 and made their home in Lynnwood, where they reared their five children until moving to southern California in 1971.
Lois came to love her home in the Conejo Valley area northwest of Los Angeles. She was an almost 50 year member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks, and had wonderful friends and acquaintances throughout the area. She always had a smile or word of encouragement for those she encountered. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and took deep satisfaction in her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Carl and Alice Benson, her brothers Earl Benson of Snohomish, Roy Benson of Bellingham, and sister Janice Ayres of Everett, all of Washington. She was also predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Richard M. Ajer of Agoura Hills, son Randy Ajer of Santa Clarita, daughter Jennifer Widick of Palmdale, and grandson (in infancy) Greg Ajer, all of California. She is survived by son Richard D. (Betty) Ajer of Santa Maria, CA, Jeff (Laura) Ajer of Laguna Beach, CA, and daughter Kathy (Sandy) Curry of Aurora, CO. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks, CA on Thursday, July 25 at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 23, 2019