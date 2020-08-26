Lola Jean CoyneThousand Oaks - Lola Jean Coyne passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 86. Lola was a loving wife who spent many years as a devoted mother to eight children. She was born in Erie, PA on November 24, 1933 to parents Harry and Martha Dickey.On May 2, 1952, Lola was set-up on a blind date with Tom Coyne and they married exactly one-year later on May 2, 1953 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Erie. A decade later Lola, Tom, and their eight children moved across the country to California and settled in Simi Valley. Lola was an at-home mom for many years, but eventually entered the work force and began a career in the Ventura County School District where she worked for nearly 25-years.Lola brought constant happiness to those around her through her vibrant sense of humor. She also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and was an avid bingo player. Most of all, Lola loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.Lola is survived by her two sisters; eight children; seventeen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom and parents Harry and Martha.A private, social distance Mass will be held on September 26th at St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley. Unfortunately, due to COVID, only the immediate family and close friends can be in attendance. Lola will be interred at Assumption Cemetery, Simi Valley.Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.