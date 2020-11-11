Lola June Slack



Lola June Warner was born on October 16, 1924 to Donald and Helen Warner in Ravenna, Ohio. Shortly after graduation from Ravenna Township High School she married Gerald Dean Slack on August 8, 1943. They celebrated their 70th Anniversary shortly before his death in 2013.



Lola and Jerry moved to Ventura, California in 1962 and were regular attenders for many years at Ventura Missionary Church and Ventura Jubilee Fellowship. In 2017 she moved to Bakersfield to be near her daughter.



Lola is survived by son Donald (Donna) of Oregon City, Oregon and daughter Judy Hertzog (Jon) of Bakersfield, California, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Rothermel (Gerald) of Santa Paula, California and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen, husband Gerald, sister Doris Weinkauf, brother James Warner (Helen) and niece Robin Rothermel Brookes (Ken).



Lola died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living in Bakersfield, California at the age of 96.



Lola had an infectious laugh and she will be greatly missed by her family.



A private service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store