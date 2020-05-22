|
Lon James Lindsey
Santa Paula - Lon James Lindsey, a long-time resident of Santa Paula, CA, died Wednesday, March 13, 2020, at his brother's home in Arizona, following a period of declining health. He was born October 25, 1954. He had a life-long love of motorsports, and was considered an expert in this field. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Lindsey Boyles (Irvin), brother Robert Lindsey (Leslie), stepbrother Arman Boyles, Aunt Betty White, Aunt Mackie Lindsey, Cousin Caryn Leroy (Sylvain and son Derrick), Cousin Brian Lindsey, and devoted friend Scott Held. Lon leaves us with memories of his love of animals and happy times. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA or Humane Society.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 30, 2020