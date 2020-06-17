Time Flies everyone says. Its frightening sometimes to look in the mirror and see the evidence of that.
So often, we dont take a moment to say whats in our hearts, and then, when its too late, we wish we had.
Im taking a moment now, Mom, to tell you this
When I was a child, there was so much I couldnt understand, like how hard you worked and how much you sacrificed for our family.
There were dreams you had to put on hold and dreams that never came true.
You must have felt frustrated sometimes, no doubt, and at times even full of despair.
Yet you never gave less than your best to us.
You didnt have an exciting career or beautiful clothes.
You never traveled the world or drove a fancy car.
Every day, you looked after us, worried about us, fed us, and loved us, without expecting anything in return.
You see, mom, I know now and understand that you actually gave me two lives:
My ownand yours
.
Cheryl Van Gieson
Lorene Marie Scott
Lorene Marie Scott passed away on June 14, 2020 at home at the age of 85. Writing this and attempting to put a lifetime of LOVE into a few paragraphs just isn't possible. How does one convey the amazing, strong, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that she was? She was simply magnificent. She loved unconditionally. She appreciated the simple things in life; flowers in the garden, birds and butterflies in flight, the stars and moon at night. Her laugh was child like and contagious.
Our mother's physical heart tried to fail her many years ago. Her strong will combined with a powerful love of life and family sustained her through the years. She really was a miracle mom. She never complained. Even at the end when she was asked if she was okay she would energetically proclaim, "I am fine!" When our own ears could hear she was fighting for breath she would not relent and say, " I am fine."
To have known her, is to have known pure love. Her genuine, unconditional love is what made her so special. It's what made us feel special. Her presence will forever be irreplaceable. She will be missed for the rest of our lives. She was preceded in death by her husband James Scott and her Grandson Russell James Scott.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sons; Greg and Rick Scott. Daughters; Barbara Scott, Joann Hashemipour (son in law Behrooz), Teresa Stever, and Lisa Hughes (son in law Steve). Grandchildren; Krista and Joshua Wilbur, Christopher Hashemipour, Cherie and David Hughes (Brooke). Great grandchildren, Michael, Shania and Declan.
Mom we Love You so very much!!! We know you will always be with us!!
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.