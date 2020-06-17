Lorene Marie Scott



Lorene Marie Scott passed away on June 14, 2020 at home at the age of 85. Writing this and attempting to put a lifetime of LOVE into a few paragraphs just isn't possible. How does one convey the amazing, strong, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that she was? She was simply magnificent. She loved unconditionally. She appreciated the simple things in life; flowers in the garden, birds and butterflies in flight, the stars and moon at night. Her laugh was child like and contagious.



Our mother's physical heart tried to fail her many years ago. Her strong will combined with a powerful love of life and family sustained her through the years. She really was a miracle mom. She never complained. Even at the end when she was asked if she was okay she would energetically proclaim, "I am fine!" When our own ears could hear she was fighting for breath she would not relent and say, " I am fine."



To have known her, is to have known pure love. Her genuine, unconditional love is what made her so special. It's what made us feel special. Her presence will forever be irreplaceable. She will be missed for the rest of our lives. She was preceded in death by her husband James Scott and her Grandson Russell James Scott.



She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sons; Greg and Rick Scott. Daughters; Barbara Scott, Joann Hashemipour (son in law Behrooz), Teresa Stever, and Lisa Hughes (son in law Steve). Grandchildren; Krista and Joshua Wilbur, Christopher Hashemipour, Cherie and David Hughes (Brooke). Great grandchildren, Michael, Shania and Declan.



Mom we Love You so very much!!! We know you will always be with us!!









