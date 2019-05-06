Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
For more information about
Lorenzo Rodriguez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenzo Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez Obituary
Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez

Oxnard - Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez 82, of Oxnard passed away on April 27, 2019. He was the 6th of 10 children, born on August 10, 1936 to Jose Rodriguez and Maria Ysais Rodriguez.

Larry was married to Mary (Concha) Samora Rodriguez for 31 years. Larry worked for many years in construction for the Local Laborers Union. During his retirement Larry frequented McDonalds early mornings to have coffee and "chismear" with good friends and relationships he developed over the years. Throughout his adult life, Larry also spent time as a barber for numerous family and friends, cutting their hairs while enjoying their company and conversation.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Concha, siblings Enrique (Patsy) Rodriguez, Rosa Mosley, and Sofia Arana, daughter Lori Mendoza, stepsons Raul (Dora) Perez, David Moya, grandchildren Andrea (Ruben) Mata, Manuel Mendoza, Marlene, Michael and Gabriel Raul Perez, great grandchildren Ruben and Ian Mata, Luke Mendoza and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by parents Jose and Maria, siblings Frank, Stanley, John, Joe, Tomas Rodriguez, and Inez Urango and stepson Richard Perez.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Mortuary / Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now