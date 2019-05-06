|
Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez
Oxnard - Lorenzo (Larry) Rodriguez 82, of Oxnard passed away on April 27, 2019. He was the 6th of 10 children, born on August 10, 1936 to Jose Rodriguez and Maria Ysais Rodriguez.
Larry was married to Mary (Concha) Samora Rodriguez for 31 years. Larry worked for many years in construction for the Local Laborers Union. During his retirement Larry frequented McDonalds early mornings to have coffee and "chismear" with good friends and relationships he developed over the years. Throughout his adult life, Larry also spent time as a barber for numerous family and friends, cutting their hairs while enjoying their company and conversation.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Concha, siblings Enrique (Patsy) Rodriguez, Rosa Mosley, and Sofia Arana, daughter Lori Mendoza, stepsons Raul (Dora) Perez, David Moya, grandchildren Andrea (Ruben) Mata, Manuel Mendoza, Marlene, Michael and Gabriel Raul Perez, great grandchildren Ruben and Ian Mata, Luke Mendoza and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by parents Jose and Maria, siblings Frank, Stanley, John, Joe, Tomas Rodriguez, and Inez Urango and stepson Richard Perez.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Mortuary / Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 6, 2019