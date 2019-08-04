|
Lori Imbler Vernon
Northridge - Lori passed away at Northridge Hospital on July 20, 2019, following complications from cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Vernon; mother, Bettie Imbler; and brother, Dennis Imbler. She leaves behind a beautiful granddaughter, Emma; grandson, Jacob; daughter in-law, Sara; as well as a niece, nephew and 6 great nephews.
Lori was born at the Maternity hospital in Van Nuys, CA, and lived most of her life in the San Fernando Valley. She attended Los Angeles Baptist High School and was enrolled at CSUN for a short period of time before beginning work in the film industry.
Growing up Lori was a daddy's girl, but as she grew up became very close to her mom, calling her several times a day and driving up to Ventura to visit her. Lori and her mom were famous for their Black Friday shopping sprees the day after Thanksgiving. They got up early in order to beat the crowds and get the best deals. Shopping together, visiting, or enjoying one of Lori's famous vodka drinks is something they both enjoyed doing together.
At the age of 18, Lori moved away from home, to work in the entertainment industry. She worked in the motion picture industry for 48 years, starting with the movie "Sleeper" by Woodie Allen. She worked for other production companies doing films like "The Betsy", "King Kong", "The Missouri Breaks", "Skateboard", and others. In 1979, Lori started working as the Assistant to Producer Robert Chartoff at Chartoff Winkler Productions, and continued to work for Robert Chartoff and his family at Chartoff Productions, until months before her death.
Lori met her husband David in 1976 when she went to work for Chartoff Winkler Productions as the assistant to producer Robert Chartoff. They were married in a small, private ceremony in Lake Tahoe on December 31, 1991. Lori and David enjoyed watching all sports. Besides being an avid sports fan, and accomplished angler, Lori also enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and flowers. The heat in the valley, as well as her green thumb, were a winning combination! Lori and Dave also enjoyed getting away from it all. They loved spending time in their home in LaQuinta, CA (winter or spring only!) and their Dana Point, Palm Desert, and Newport Beach time shares, and trading out for global vacations.
Lori was a big Dodgers fan, and she held season tickets for over 14 years. She attended many sporting events for The Lakers, Kings, and watched golf tournaments, especially if Fred Couples and Tiger Woods were playing. Lori enjoyed going to the games with close friends John Simpson, Janet Crosby, and spending great times with other "Fun Patrol" friends like Paula Lewis and Pamela Smith.
One of the things that brought Lori great joy, was spending time on the Board of Directors for The Robert Chartoff Charitable Foundation with Jenny Chartoff, where they gave food, clothing, provided education and health care to thousands of children and poor families in India. During 19 of those years, Lori worked as the Administrator for the foundation. With the assistance of children from the RC Charitable Foundation, as well as her long time friend Michael Bourne, some of Lori's ashes will be scattered along water ways and rivers in India. Lori was a kind, sincere, and thoughtful person who was loved by everyone she met. She had an amazing smile that will be sorely missed by a lot of people, but especially her family and close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12 PM, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019