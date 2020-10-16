Lorna J. ArnotCamarillo - Lorna died peacefully at home in September 2020. She braved pancreatic cancer with graciousness and good humor for three years.Lorna was born in 1940 in Indiana to Harry and Lura Britan. She graduated from Franklin High School where she starred in her high school play and led poetry readings. Lorna attended Franklin College before marrying Jack Arnot in 1960. They started their family with Kathy and Stan before moving to California where they added Carol. Together they operated Arnco Construction, Inc. Lorna enjoyed great friendships while serving in her Pi Beta Phi fraternity, PEO, and her church, Trinity Presbyterian.Those who were fortunate to know Lorna, with her radiant smile and brilliant blue eyes, know what a kind, loving, and all-around amazing person she was.Lorna was predeceased by her beloved brother, Col Joseph K Britan, USAF (Ret.), and is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack; her son Stanton (Nancy); daughters Kathlynn (Randy) and Carolynn; grandchildren Owen, Thomas (Bethany), Savannah, Garrett, Grace (Logan); and 3 great-grandchildren plus her brother's family. Lorna was laid to rest at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.