Lorraine H. Finch
Ojai - Lorraine H. Finch, 96, of Fillmore and Ojai, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Ojai.
Lorraine was born in Fullerton, CA, on August 23, 1923. After attending UCLA and obtaining her teaching credentials, she taught school in Long Beach and Alhambra. Lorraine taught kindergarten and speech for many years in Alhambra. Lorraine loved traveling. She traveled solo around the world, followed later in her career by a nearly year-long sabbatical where she lived in Germany with her cousin and explored Europe for almost a year.
Her sister Pat would introduce Lorraine to James Finch, whom she later married. Following their marriage on July 12, 1965, Lorraine and Jim moved on to the Newhall Ranch and then to Fillmore in 1974. In Fillmore, Lorraine spent her time in the PTA, Ebell, and California Women for Agriculture. She also loved playing bridge with her friends. Her other full-time job was keeping up with the men in her life, her husband and son, Jim and Jim.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, James. She is survived by her son, Jim (Kris), of Ojai, two grandchildren, Michael and Sarah, and sister Pat Calfee of San Jose. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial at Bardsdale Cemetary in Bardsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monica Ros School in Ojai or the Museum of Ventura County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be left at TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019