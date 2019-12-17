|
|
Lorraine June Lazerus
Lorraine June Lazerus, 97, loving wife and mother, June 14, 1922, Mitchell, South Dakota - December 2, 2019, Moorpark, California.
Lorraine was born and raised on a farm near Mitchell, South Dakota home of world-famous Corn Palace. As a child, she acquired a commitment to community. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduating from Teacher's College at 17, she returned as the teacher.
During WWII she worked as a Rosie the Riveter for Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, quickly becoming inspector of precision aircraft parts. Moving to Washington she became a civilian administrator at the Port of Seattle. There she fell in love with Lieutenant Donald Lazerus , in 1946 they married. They moved to Southern California in 1953, settling in Garden Grove and then Whittier, and raising five children.
Lorraine was a Scout Leader and taught Bible classes at Faith Lutheran. She lead the committee for high school scholarships through the American Field Service Program; was President of Whittier High School PTA and was awarded Honorary Life Membership by national PTA for outstanding service.
Serving on the board of Los Angeles County Epilepsy Society she then became National Public Information and Education Chairman for Epilepsy Foundation of America. She twice met President Ronald Reagan in that capacity. Lorraine was associate-producer for two award-winning films on epilepsy.
As empty-nesters Don and Lorraine moved to Marina Del Rey. Lorraine served on The Marina City Club's Board of Governors; producing shows benefiting Boys and Girls Club and U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots and the first Monte Carlo Night fundraising event. She received MCC's highest acclamation, the Los Patrones Medallion. She was 1991's "Woman of the Year" for Boys and Girls Club of Venice.
Lorraine served as a member of the Development Committee for Children's Charities, which includes California Special Olympics and of LA; Board Member Daniel Freeman Hospitals Foundation and Life Member Daniel Freeman Hospitals Auxiliary Guild. She and Donald were Founders of Daniel Freeman Hospitals Foundation and Los Angeles Music Center. She supported Korean orphans throughCompassion Program and was in a television special for Compassion . She was a member of Moorpark Women's Fortnightly Club, and at age 85 highlighted on Apple Computer's website for a project she created on McIntosh.
A life-long member of Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, an article on her childhood was printed in their Guidepost Magazine; was SundaySchool Superintendent First Lutheran Church of Venice, started programs honoring Senior Saints and organized events for the church's 50th Anniversary.
Lorraine's interests included golf, paddle tennis, bridge, musical theater and Los Angeles Symphony. Her friends say her values included honesty, humility, helpfulness, humor, creativity, wit, intelligence and the fundamental importance of family and faith, which she illustrated by lovingly raising five children and holding an unwavering belief in her Christian faith. As her pastor wrote she made it "From the Corn Palace to the White House—Via God's House."
She was preceded in death by husband Donald, son Robert, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandson Kyle Downey. Survivors include children Donna (Steve) Plain, Niwot, Colorado; Susan (Rich) Duran, Moorpark; W. J. Lazerus, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Daniel Lazerus, Los Angeles and two step-grandchildren.
A public celebration of her life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at 123 Park Lane, Moorpark, CA on Saturday, December 21 at 11am. For information call 805.217.6861/email [email protected]
Donations to Lutheran Hour Ministries in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019