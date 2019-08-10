|
Lou Spasiano
Camarillo - Lou Spasiano flew west on July 26, 2019. He was born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. on January 21, 1930 to Thomas and Minerva Spasiano. He lived in the adjoining village of Bedford Hills and graduated from Bedford Hills High School in 1946. He attended the State University of New York where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Chemical Technology. He joined the New York Air National Guard in 1950 as a Private and subsequently qualified for Aviation Cadet training. He received his wings as a jet fighter pilot and commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1952. He returned to the 137th Fighter Interceptor Squadron of the N.Y Air National Guard where he flew the P-51 Mustang. In 1954 the squadron received the Lockheed F-94A&B, its first jet aircraft, and he volunteered for active duty periods with the North Eastern Air Defense Command flying interceptor missions on "unknown" or "suspicious" aircraft entering the U.S. from the North Atlantic regions. In 1957 the squadron received the F-86H Sabre jet. He became a flight commander, instructor pilot and test pilot on the F-86. His squadron's mission was changed to aero medical evacuation in 1962 and received the twin-engine C-119 aircraft as a transition airplane into the four-engine, long range, C-97 which was a similar model to the famed B-29. He was an aircraft commander on the C-97 until he left the NYANG in 1966 attaining the rank of Major.
When he was not on active duty periods with the USAF, he applied to Trans World Airlines in 1955 and was hired as a copilot flying the Martin 202 and 404 on domestic routes. In 1957 he began flying the Lockheed Constellation on TWAs international routes. On a flight to Frankfurt, Germany, which had a stop in London, Lou met the love of his life, Janet Wagstaff who worked as a ground hostess for TWA at London Airport. They married in 1959 and spent 60 years happily married.
He checked out as Captain with TWA in 1966. He flew several different models of the Lockheed Constellations, Boeing 727s, Boeing 707s, Lockheed 1011 and, the last 8 years of his 35 year career with TWA as a Boeing 747 international Captain flying to many European and Middle Eastern cities. He became a check Captain for TWA on the B-707 and B-747. During his flying career he accumulated over 26000 hours of flight time and had flown over 40 different types of airplanes but his favorites were the P-51, F-86, and the B-747.
He and his family moved to Camarillo from Ridgefield, CT in 1972.
He was an avid golfer and was very competitive. He served as president of the Camarillo Springs Senior Men's Golf Club for two years.
He had many interests and hobbies which included painting water colors, gardening, finance, reading, working out at the gym, and researching "stuff" on his computer.
He was very strong on family values and loved having his extended family around him. He leaves his loving wife of 60 years, Jan, three sons, Michael (Jill), David and Steven, all from Camarillo, and three grandchildren, Samantha, Kyle and Andre. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom, and his parents Minerva and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the in Lou's honor. The Spasiano family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Glen Abergel, Dr. Kevin Chang and his team, Dr. Avan Patel, and Dr. Richard Rothschild, for their dedicated care.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Commemorative Air Force Museum at the Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Way, Camarillo.
