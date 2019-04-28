|
|
Louie Prado III
Santa Paula, CA
Louie Prado III went home to heaven April 17, 2019, much too soon. Louie was born on November 27, 1970 in Santa Paula, California to Louie R and Dorothy Prado and was a lifelong Ventura County resident. He was a graduate of Santa Paula High School and Watterson College and a long-time employee of Frontier Paint in Ojai.
Louie had many passions, mainly his family and his art. He was an amazing artist and would spend hours just drawing and listening to music. He was loved by so many people and he will be greatly missed.
Louie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Louie L and Dora Prado and maternal grandparents Max Apodaca and Louise Gutierrez. He is survived by sons Jacob and Ben Prado (mother Kathryn Prado) and Nikolas Prado (mother Michelle Gould). Louie is also survived by parents Louie R and Dorothy Prado, sister Denise (Prado) Lugo, brother in law Luis Lugo, niece Taniya Lugo, nephews Diego and Armando Lugo as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to Shawn Deckrow for the joy and love you brought him in the last few months of his life.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Church of Angels Chapel located at 600 East Pleasant Street in Santa Paula, California.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Louie's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019