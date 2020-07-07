Louis Earl "Lou" Collins



Camarillo - Louis Earl "Lou" Collins passed peacefully at home in Camarillo, CA on July 1, 2020 at the age of 63.



Lou is survived by his wife, Yvonne Collins of Camarillo, CA; Children John Collins (Holly) of Council Bluffs, IA and Justin Collins (Jennifer) of Camarillo, CA; Grandchildren Kylie Collins, Sydnie Collins, and Tanner Collins; Siblings Charlie Collins of New York City, NY, Joann Sanders of Bakersfield, CA, Margaret Amico of Camarillo, CA, Daniel Taylor of Bakersfield, CA, and Doug Taylor of Bakersfield, CA. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Collins, and his mother, Bonnie Taylor.



Lou was born on August 3, 1956 in Japan. His family relocated 6 months later to Port Hueneme, CA. Lou graduated from Port Hueneme High School, and completed certifications for his plumbing license. He married Yvonne, his high school sweetheart, on August 30, 1975. He started his business, Collins & Sons Plumbing, in 1990, where he worked until his death.



Lou was an accomplished plumber and was well respected by many loyal customers. He received a certificate of appreciation by the VFW Post 3935 for donating his time and expertise to the post for maintenance and repairs. Many customers acknowledge Lou's loyalty and work ethic.



Lou was beloved by all his family members. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with his wife. He was a connoisseur of food and had many favorites around town. Lou loved to share experiences with his family and friends.



His service is scheduled for 11:00am on July 11, 2020 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. Due to social distancing restrictions, services will have restricted seating. There is no reception to follow.









