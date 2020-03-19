|
Louis M. Flores
Louis M Flores, age 80 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on March 09, 2020. Louis was born July 16, 1939 in Oxnard, Ca. and was a lifelong resident.
Preceded in death by his wife Dominga Flores, parents Arcadio Flores & Antonia Molina Flores, and his siblings Jesus Gomez, Magdaleno Flores, Mary Marques and Helen Flores.
He is survived by his six sons; Luis Richard Flores (Lisa), Louie Flores, Tony Flores (Michele), Alex Flores (Rita), Alfred Flores (Rhiannon), and Daniel Flores. He leaves behind his 19 grandchildren; Richard Jr. Santiago, Emilio, Nicole, Andrea, Sophia, Louie Jr., Jessica, Marie, Vanessa, Eileen, Tony Jr., Thomas, Regina, Rebecca, Lil' Alex, Omega, Oriana, Viviana and 13 great grandchildren.
Surviving Siblings; Jenny Gonzalez, Ysidro Reynaga, Rosie Pedroza, and Jose Flores along with many nephews, nieces, primos and primas.
He will be laid to rest in a small private service due to current circumstances. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020