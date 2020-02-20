|
Louis R. Price, Jr. age 60, passed away on January 26, 2020. Louis was born on June 25, 1959 in Ft. Pierce, Florida, the eldest child to Louis R. Price Sr. of Oak View, CA and Nita L. Parker Brantley of Oxnard, CA .
Louis attended Rio Mesa High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. After graduating from high school, he attended Moorpark College and then went onto the University of California Santa Barbara where he majored in Electrical Engineering while working at the Santa Barbara Research Center. He was with Torrance Oil and Refinery, in Torrance, CA, as a security guard from 1999-2011.
Louis is survived by his mother Nita L. Brantley and her husband Otis (Oxnard, CA), his father Louis R. Price Sr., his brothers, Kenny Price (Santa Maria, CA), and Johnny Price (Los Angeles, CA), nephews Kenny Price Jr and wife Melissa Price (Crescent City, CA) , nephews Cody Price, Kevin Price, Izayah Price, Ryan Price, and great-nephews, Ethan, Konnor, Kaleb Price, Maalik and niece, Nevaeh Price (Camarillo, CA). Louis is also survived by Uncles Willie Parker (Ft Pierce, FL), Johnny Parker and wife, Shirley (Ft Lauderdale, FL), James Parker and wife, Amy (Ft Pierce, FL), and Aunts Rachel Workman (Vero Beach, FL), Mamie Jackson and husband Wise (Tallahassee, FL), and Great Aunt Ida Mae Laster (Boynton, FL). Louis is predeceased in death by brother Kevin Price, and son Christopher Mitchell.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 10:00am at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South A. Street Oxnard, CA 93030. Graveside Service to follow at 12:00pm at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020