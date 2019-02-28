|
Louis W. Leupold
Camarillo, CA
Louis Leupold, 87, of Camarillo/previously the Ojai Valley, died Febr. 18. 2019 at his home in Camarillo with his wonderful caregiver, Ramona, at his side.
Lou was independent until his health began to decline in July, 2018.
Lou was born in Chicago, Ill. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lore.
He graduated from the university with a Chemical Engineering degree. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict and this is where he met his future wife, Lore. After discharge from the service, he and Lore moved to Ventura where he began a career at Shell Chemical Company. He, himself, built the family home on Monterey Drive in Oak View. Always needing to keep busy, he also owned and operated the first laundromat in Oak View, a used car lot in Ventura at Thompson and Hemlock St., and in the 70's opened the Gaslight Restaurant of Ojai Valley. The Gaslight was operated by Lore and son Donald, for many years. In the 90's, he briefly owned The King and I Restaurant in Ventura.
Lou was always an avid reader and enjoyed snow skiing and traveling. He especially enjoyed traveling with his companion for many years, Virginia Stout. He never met a BBQ rib or steak he didn't like and never missed a chance to let you know what was on his mind.
He is survived by his son Donald (wife, Dana) of Oak View, CA, and daughter, Cathy Sola of Fort Smith, Arkansas, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes there will be no service. Arrangements were handled by Perez Family Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 28, 2019