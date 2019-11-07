|
|
Louis Yparraguirre
Oxnard - Louis Yparraguirre, 84 of Oxnard passed to his eternal life on November 1st, with his loving family at his side. Louis was born Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 in Port Hueneme to Basque immigrants, Agustin and Sofia. He spent his early years living on a ranch with his 3 older brothers; Eugene, Joe, and Frank. He moved to Oxnard in 1942.
As a boy, Louie loved riding horses, camping with his boy scout troupe, playing all sports, and being an altar server at Santa Clara Church. He attended Oceanview and Santa Clara Elementary Schools. At Santa Clara High School he was a four-year multi-sport varsity letterman. He was proud to be a freshman baseball player on Ventura County's first CIF Championship Team.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He fondly retold many stories of playing as a linebacker on the Air Force Football team while stationed in the Philippines.
Louis' finest moment came when he captured the heart of his first and only love of his life, Judy Hartley, whom he met in grade school.
Louie and Judy were married for 54 years. They were devoted parents to Patrick (Toni), Michelle (Albert) and their "special angel", Pamela Ann. Together they were blessed with four wonderful granddaughters, Pamela (Jason), Jami, Sara, and Sofia. They had five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kasey, Dylan, Ayden, and Tyson Louis.
Louis was a well-respected and hard-working hydraulic engineer at Raytheon for over 30 years. While working full time, he attended evening classes at Ventura College in order to further his career and better his family.
During retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, golfing, visiting with dear friends, and taking family trips to Laughlin. He especially loved attending his granddaughter's events.
He will be dearly missed by all for his steadfast devotion to faith, family and friends.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019