Lt. Col. Robert Edwin Barker
Bob lived out that there is no such thing as an ex-Marine. He passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at 9:47pm following a stroke on February 17, 2020. Born December 20, 1936 in Ventura, California to Harry and Irene Barker, Bob grew up in Ventura, California. Graduating from Ventura High School, he went on to Cal. State University Fresno, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Bob married Judy Ann Cochran in 1959. Bob then joined the United States Marine Corps. After serving in Vietnam, Okinawa, and countless tours in the United States including bases in California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Michigan, and Hawaii, Bob retired from the Marine Corps as a Lt. Colonel in 1982 after a 23 year career. Along the way he obtained a masters in business administration from Eastern Michigan University. Following his military career, Bob launched into a second career as a real estate broker serving Ventura County for several years. Ultimately retiring from real estate, he and Judy retired to Grass Valley, California where Bob finally had his pet buffalo. After 15 years in Grass Valley, Bob and Judy began touring the Country living in a trailer. Following Judy's death in 2018, Bob returned to Ventura County where he lived until he passed. Bob was preceded in death by: his son Don Edwin Barker and his wife Judy Ann Barker. Bob is survived by: his sister Ede Kotal; his children Diane, Dean and David; daughters in law, Kila and Tina; his grandchildren Daelynn, Diamond, Devin, Dominic, Dakota and Dane; their spouses Jesse, Katherine, and Chelsea; great grandchildren Emmett and Adelynn Hellwinkel. Bob will always be remembered for his service to others and his sense of humor. Services will be held at Reardon Funeral Home located at 15 Teloma Drive, Ventura, California on April 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by a military service at Ivy Lawn Cemetery at 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura at noon, and a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m. the Pierpont Inn, 550 San Jon Rd., Ventura. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Nevada County Marine Corps League #885, at https://www.mcl885.org/support.html or 578 Sutton Way, PMB #375, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 25, 2020