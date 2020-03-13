Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Reardon Funeral Home
15 Teloma Drive
Ventura, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
military service at Ivy Lawn Cemetery
5400 Valentine Rd.
Ventura , CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Pierpont Inn
550 San Jon Rd.
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lt. Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Robert Edwin Barker


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. Robert Edwin Barker

Bob lived out that there is no such thing as an ex-Marine. He passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at 9:47pm following a stroke on February 17, 2020. Born December 20, 1936 in Ventura, California to Harry and Irene Barker, Bob grew up in Ventura, California. Graduating from Ventura High School, he went on to Cal. State University Fresno, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Bob married Judy Ann Cochran in 1959. Bob then joined the United States Marine Corps. After serving in Vietnam, Okinawa, and countless tours in the United States including bases in California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Michigan, and Hawaii, Bob retired from the Marine Corps as a Lt. Colonel in 1982 after a 23 year career. Along the way he obtained a masters in business administration from Eastern Michigan University. Following his military career, Bob launched into a second career as a real estate broker serving Ventura County for several years. Ultimately retiring from real estate, he and Judy retired to Grass Valley, California where Bob finally had his pet buffalo. After 15 years in Grass Valley, Bob and Judy began touring the Country living in a trailer. Following Judy's death in 2018, Bob returned to Ventura County where he lived until he passed. Bob was preceded in death by: his son Don Edwin Barker and his wife Judy Ann Barker. Bob is survived by: his sister Ede Kotal; his children Diane, Dean and David; daughters in law, Kila and Tina; his grandchildren Daelynn, Diamond, Devin, Dominic, Dakota and Dane; their spouses Jesse, Katherine, and Chelsea; great grandchildren Emmett and Adelynn Hellwinkel. Bob will always be remembered for his service to others and his sense of humor. Services will be held at Reardon Funeral Home located at 15 Teloma Drive, Ventura, California on April 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by a military service at Ivy Lawn Cemetery at 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura at noon, and a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m. the Pierpont Inn, 550 San Jon Rd., Ventura. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Nevada County Marine Corps League #885, at https://www.mcl885.org/support.html or 578 Sutton Way, PMB #375, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -