Lt. Col. Thomas Jeremy Murray



On June 11, 2020, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Jeremy Murray passed away at the age of 88. Born April 9, 1932, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Tom grew up with his parents and younger brother Bill in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Tom attended Penn State University as an art major, but college was interrupted when he received his draft notice. Tom opted instead to join the Air Force, and began his military career in Texas as a navigator. His first assignment took him to Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, where he met June Baronick on a blind date in 1957. They were married the following year on February 15th, 1958, and moved to Florida when Tom was accepted to pilot training. After primary training in Florida, they transferred to Greenville, Mississippi, where Tom earned his pilot wings. From Mississippi, they were transferred to Wichita, Kansas, where their first child, Michael, was born. Two years later, daughter Marci was born in Riverside, California at March Air Force Base, and two and a half years after that, daughter Kelly was born in Dayton, Ohio, where Tom was a B-52 commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Tom left Strategic Air Command in 1968 and moved the family to California. His first venture was opening a franchise art gallery in Fallbrook Square in Canoga Park, while also flying with the reserves out of Van Nuys. After closing the gallery, Tom saw an ad in the local paper for a real estate position, met with the owner, Joe Brown, and soon had his license and was selling real estate. He worked in resale for years before becoming the manager of the new homes division, at one time managing 18 subdivisions. He continued his real estate career for decades, working in land sales until his passing.



Tom was always a pilot at heart, and loved anything to do with airplanes, never missing the Reno Air Races for decades. He was a hard working man who thrived on making deals, taking the entire family on vacations that became tradition, and giving his wife and children the best lives possible. He was loved by his friends, a big man with a dry sense of humor who loved to throw parties and travel the world.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife June, who passed away on April 7th, 2020. He is survived by son Michael, daughter Marci, daughter Kelly and son-in-law Tipper; by his grandson Tyler and fiance Alexa, grandson Trace, granddaughter Hailey; by step-granddaughter Jennifer, Patrick, step-great grandchildren Lila, London, and Rider; by his brother, William Murray, and nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.



Tom was laid to rest next to his wife on June 19th at Pierce Brothers in Westlake Village, California.



The family hopes to have a celebration of life for both Tom and June when possible.









