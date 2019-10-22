|
|
Luana Louise Tingstrom
Ventura -
Luana Louise Tingstrom of Ventura, California, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Luana was born in Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1953. She married Jack Tingstrom on November 28, 1957 and had been married 61 years at the time of Jack's death in 2018. Luana and Jack lived in Santa Barbara until 1965, at which time they moved to Ventura. Luana worked for Montgomery Ward for over 30 years and retired shortly before the store closed in 2000. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years and enjoyed meeting new customers. She was a member of various organizations, including the Daughters of the Golden West, Young Ladies Institute, and the Red Hat Society. Luana also found joy in knitting scarves for veterans and loved ones. She loved all animals, especially cats! Luana enjoyed traveling, visiting Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New York and Florida. Some of her fondest memories were of spending time with her two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Luana was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tingstrom; and her mother and father, Anita and Manuel Lopez. She is survived by her daughters, LeAnn (John) Springer, and Cathy Tingstrom; grandson Stephen (Chelsea) Springer; granddaughter Kimberly (T.C.) Stanley; and great grandchildren Aiden (9) and Jayce (6) Springer, and Calliope (7) and Warren (4) Stanley. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m., October 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ventura. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 199 North Hope Ave., Santa Barbara. Condolences may be left at TedMayrFuneralHome.com. Luana will always be remembered for her passion for her faith, and the Right to Life.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019