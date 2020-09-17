Lucille Huff
Oxnard - Lucille Huff was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on 11-27-35 and peacefully passed away at home in Oxnard, California on 09-13-20. She was a loyal and resilient woman that worked diligently to provide a life filled with love and passion for everyone around her. After she graduated from an all-girls Catholic school; St. Theresa's Academy, she went on to work at Western Union in St. Louis. This is where she met Lester. They fell head over heels, moved to Oxnard, California, and married in 1962. In 1966, they had their son; Mark. He watched his parents enjoy each other's company completely. They would work on the home, the cars, and then they would enjoy rest and relaxation at campsites. Lucille was referred to as, "the coolest mom", especially when she would pick Mark up from school in her 1969 Chevy Impala. She was a lady of many hats with a variety of jobs; operator, baker, and clerk. She loved to spend quality time with those that needed it most and volunteered as a pink lady at Community Memorial Hospital. Her grandchildren knew her as Gigi. You could find her at all of their sports events with a knapsack filled with snacks. She was known for the best homemade birthday cakes with mysterious swirls when you would cut a piece. Baking was a passion of hers. When she retired from Oxnard High School in 2000, Lucy was still referred to as the "Cookie Lady" in the cafeteria. Lucille was an adventurous woman. For her 80th birthday, she walked the length of the Golden Gate Bridge. Nothing ventured nothing gained, was what she embraced and lived by. She was known to try just about everything once. Her sense of humor will be dearly missed. Gigi was a devout Catholic and instilled in her family the faith of Jesus Christ. We believe she is filled with joy and ease with those that have gone before us.
Lucille will be reunited with her father Francis Law, mother Mary Houlihan Law, sister Regina Murphey, brother Martin Law, Husband Lester Huff, Grandson Ryan Huff. Lucille is survived by her son Mark Huff, grandson Thomas Huff and granddaughter Natalie Huff.
Thank you for the help, support, and prayers along this journey. May God bless you all.
A visitation for Lucille will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 6:15p-9p with the rosary to begin at 7p at St. Anthonys Catholic Church, 2511 South C St. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 12p at St. Anthonys Catholic Church with the graveside service to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St.
