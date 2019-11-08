Resources
Lucille Moglen Taubin

Lucille Moglen Taubin Obituary
Lucille Moglen Taubin

Lucille Moglen Taubin (1941 - 2019) died Feb. 19, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Lucille would have been 78 years old on Nov. 11th. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy, sister Janice & much family.

Lucille was an educator who taught art in the NYC schools for many years. With a Masters in Art Education, Lucille's true passion was the art of painting, and her love & true care for people. Her loving personality & genuine kindness to all will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Happy Birthday to our angel in heaven. We love & miss you dearly!
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
