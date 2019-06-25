|
|
Lucinda Alavarez Estrada
Port Hueneme - Lucinda (Cindy) Alvarez Estrada born November 21, 1956, in Salinas, CA to Alfrain and Jennie (Barajas) Alvarez. Cindy was raised in El Rio and graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1974. She married Peter Estrada and they had two sons and a daughter, Peter Jr., Gilbert and Elaine. It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on June 12, 2019 after a long illness. Cindy enjoyed family time, cookouts, playing bingo and her annual road trips with her mom and sisters. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #232. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband Peter, father Alfrain, maternal grandparents Julian and Maria Barajas, and paternal grandparents Carmen and Ofelia Alvarez. She is survived by her mother Jennie, her three children, Peter Jr. (Vivian), Gilbert (Irene) and Elaine, sisters Leticia Alvarez and Susan Helling, and six grandchildren Aileen, Gilbert, Vincent, Sophia, Avery and Idelzo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Santa Clara Cemetery & Mortuary in Oxnard with viewing 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., rosary 12:00-12:30 p.m., mass at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow immediately after. A reception will be held after the services at the Eagles in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 25, 2019