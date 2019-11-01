|
|
Lucy Anne Moran Tepper
Ventura - How to find the words to describe the indescribable. Lucy Anne Moran Tepper began her life on May 28,1929 in Leitrim County, Ireland. She emigrated to America and married Stephen Moran in New York City. In 1959 they moved to California where their family grew and life blossomed. After Steve's death she re-married Edmund Tepper. Lucy laid claim to two very rich heritages: her Irish Culture & her Catholic faith. She mothered 10 children, step-mothered 8 more, the grandmother of 20, great grandmother of 5. Lucy never missed an opportunity to help others. She truly had a meaningful, purposeful life. One could not begin to attempt summing up Lucy's life in the allotted space. She was a source of light, and shared the love in her heart with everyone who had the pleasure to meet her. She loved her tea, and enjoyed the occasional highball. "You only remember the parties" was one of her favorite quotes. It speaks to the humor, and light heartedness she carried with her. Her legacy will live on through her loving children and the web of bonds she has established throughout her life. Lucy truly is, irreplaceable.
On Wednesday, October 30th, Lucy passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving children. She was 90 years of age. Lucy has lived at Treacy Villa this past year where she received excellent, loving care from one of her close friends, Mr. Pat Treacy and his staff. Our family is indebted to Mr. Treacy for his loving kindness.
Lucy is the bond we all share and we are grateful for the space she holds in our hearts. God Bless.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Friday evening November 8, 2019 from 4 to 8pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where a Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7pm. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 9, 2019 in the San Buenaventura Roman Catholic Mission, 211 E. Main Street Ventura. Interment will follow at 1pm in San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery, 11160 Stanwood Avenue Mission Hills. In loving memory of Lucy, please consider making a donation to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association in her name.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019