Luis Angel Gonzalez
Oxnard - On Friday January 17, 2020 Luis Angel Gonzalez loving son, brother, grandson and friend passed away at the age of 22.
Angel was born on August 24, 1997 in Ventura County to Osvaldo and Dayyana Gonzalez.
Angel was a very loving and caring person who loved to spend time with his family and friends. Music, makeup, and butterflies were his biggest passions.
He will truly be missed and will always live in our hearts. Rest in Peace our dearest butterfly.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2511 South C Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020