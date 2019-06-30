|
Dr. Luis C. Villegas, Jr.
- - Luis Carlos Villegas, Jr., 75, passed away on Friday, June 21 surrounded by loving family.
Dr. Villegas was born in Panama City, Panama on November 9, 1943 to Lucia Lopez Villegas and Luis Villegas, Sr. He immigrated with his family to National City in 1951 and became a naturalized citizen at age 19. Dr. Villegas graduated from San Diego High School in 1962, and proudly served in the U. S. Army Reserves from 1965-1975. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from San Diego State University. He studied at the University of Southern California, Graduate School of Education, and completed his doctorate at United States International University in San Diego in 1993.
A life-long educator, Dr. Villegas began teaching in the San Diego Unified School District in 1974. Dr. Villegas was a teacher, School Principal, Director and Assistant Superintendent during his 28 year career in San Diego. He served the community as a member of the Board of Directors for many local agencies including the Girl Scouts of San Diego/Imperial County and the Barrio Station.
Dr. Villegas began service as Superintendent of Schools in Ventura County with the Santa Paula Elementary School District in 2002. During his five years as Superintendent in Santa Paula, Dr. Villegas participated in numerous committees including the City of Santa Paula Visioning/Planning Committee, as well as volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clara County and the Santa Paula Rotary Club.
He served as the Superintendent of the Pleasant Valley School District from 2007 through 2013, when he retired after nearly 40 years as an educator. He very much enjoyed his time working with the schools as well as the San Diego and Ventura County communities.
Dr. Villegas is survived by his wife Diane, their five children, Debra Villegas, Teena Hood and her husband Danny, Luis C. Villegas, III and his wife Gina, Adrian Lazaro and his wife Amie, Julian Lazaro, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019