Luis Garcia
- - Luis Ricardo Garcia, born January 30th,1950 was called to the arms of the Lord surrounded by his loving family on June 12, 2019. Louie leaves behind numerous beloved family members including; his loving spouse Mary Garcia, adored son Adrian Garcia, stepdaughters, Penny Ordaz, Maxine Salsedo, Cammie Antanow, and Rhonda Howe, niece Sandra Medina, siblings Martha Medina, Lupe Barrows, Carmen Barrows, Suki King, Mario Garcia, and his surpassed by his best friend and companion, "Cha Cha," his dog.
Louie was raised in the San Fernando Valley where he attended North Hollywood High School, graduating in 1968. He then went on to serve as a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Armed Forces. Shortly after, he met his wife and life long partner, Mary Salsedo. He eventually made his home in Ventura California where he was employed for many happy years by Gospel Light Publishing and Joy of Living. Louie is best remembered by his love and knowledge of music, especially the Beatles! Most of Louie's free time was spent collecting and listening to the music he loved. "Louie, whenever we think of "Yesterday" we will "Imagine" you there".
A mass and celebration of life will be held in Ventura at a date and time TBA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 18, 2019