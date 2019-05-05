|
|
Luis M. Luna Jr.
Santa Paula - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Luis M. Luna Jr., who died from stroke complications on April 26, 2019. Luis was born on April 14, 1963 to Alice & Luis M. Luna Sr. in Santa Paula, California.
Luis graduated from Fillmore High School in 1981. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps & was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Luis was an Equipment Engineer. Luis later moved to Los Angeles where he would sometimes counsel his fellow veterans.
Luis was preceded in death by his father Luis M. Luna, Sr. & his mother Alice Luna.
Luis is survived by his daughter Heaven Luna; his siblings, Danny (Lori) Luna, Eddie (Ana) Luna, Josie (Alfred) Valles, Andrew (Yenira) Luna; nephews & nieces, Johnny, Michael and Julie Luna, Diego & Yvette Valles, Andrew and Alonzo Luna.
Our family would like to thank Christine Luna for all the care & support she gave Luis in the past 6 years. We would also like to thank Natasha Green & the many others at the VA of Los Angeles that helped Luis along the way. Your kindness & assistance are greatly appreciated. Goodbye brother, rest in peace, you will be forever in our hearts.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am, with a rosary to begin at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:30am on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church located at 235 North Ninth Street in Santa Paula, California. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside, California.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Luis' name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019