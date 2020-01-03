|
Luisa Victoria Asher
On Wednesday, December 18, Luisa Victoria Asher, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 99.
Luisa was born on November 16, 1920 in Whittier, California to Cipriano Luis Ramirez and Margurite Victoria Rubidoux. She graduated from Whittier Union High School and Frank Wiggins Trade School. She met the love of her life, Glen Asher, while riding the bus to her job at the Office of Price Administration during World War II. On November 17, 1944, they married in Las Vegas, NV. They raised one daughter, Patricia.
Luisa's passion for The LA Dodgers was exceeded only by her love of gardening and baking. You know this is true if you've ever had the good fortune to eat one of her pecan pies or carrot cakes.
She and her husband Glen spent many years Square Dancing around the country, spreading their love of dance in places far and wide. They were also both long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Paula.
Due to her lifelong love of gardening Luisa spent many hours among her flowers enjoying the butterflies and birds that were constant visitors.
Luisa was a member of The Native Daughters of the Golden West, where she served as financial secretary and Marshall. She became a Girl Scout leader, and led the Camp Fire Girls while her daughter was a member. Later, she became active in the Santa Paula Hospice, the Santa Paula Friendship Club, the Santa Paula Chapter of the A.A.R.P. (where she served as 2nd Vice President membership chair), and The Ventura County Garden Club (where she served as recording secretary for 4 years and President for three years).
Luisa was preceded in death by her husband, Glen. She is survived by her daughter Patricia, her six grandchildren, Tea, Beverly, Richard, David, Jennifer, and Daniel, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends this summer.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020