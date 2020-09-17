1/1
Lupe B. Garcia
Lupe B. Garcia

Camarillo/Oxnard - Lupe B. Garcia, 91, of Oxnard/Camarillo, passed away September 14, 2020, with her family by her side."

Lupe was granted her wings and began her walk with God, Monday 9-14-2020. Lupe was an incredibly strong, selfless, feisty and independent woman who deeply loved her family and friends. She was born on March 13, 1929 in El Paso, Texas to Cruz and Elena Borroel. Lupe loved family gatherings, playing cards, casino and bingo. Lupe was a homemaker, electronics inspector and nurse's aide for the Oxnard School District.

Lupe was preceded in death by her late husband, Jesus A. Garcia (Chuy); father, Cruz Borroel; mother, Elena O. Borroel; and brothers, Antonio, Thomas, Simon, Joe, Camielo and Cruzito Borroel.

She is survived by sisters, Catalina Serros and Tomasa Borroel; brother, Robert Borroel; daughters, Lupe Benavidez, Isabel Majeno, Christina Avila (Milton Tamayo) and Stella (Carlos) Pimentel; son, Jess (Kathy) Garcia; as well as nine grandchildren, Lisa Benavidez (Roul Vasquez), Valerie (Todd) Smith, Anthony (Angela) Majeno, Desirae (Wally) Barnett, Monique Pimentel (David Gonzales), Simon (Alex) Majeno, Tiffany Garcia, Carlos Pimentel Jr. and Erika Garcia; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Until we meet again may God hold you in the palms of his hands.

Lupe's graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park at 2052 Howard Road Camarillo, California 93012.

For mandatory COVID restrictions and other information please reach out to one of the family members and they will send you an email with the restrictions and guidelines. Thanks for your cooperation.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
