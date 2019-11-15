|
Lupe F. Montalvo
Signal Hill - Lupe F. Montalvo, 84, of Signal Hill was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019.
Lupe was born on December 12, 1935 in Oxnard and was a lifetime county resident until she moved to Signal Hill four years ago, where she went to live with her daughter, Ida.
Lupe worked as a production line packer for 30 years at the Nabisco Company in Oxnard.
Lupe and her late husband, Israel "Marty" Montalvo were active with the Knights of Columbus where Marty was a past Grand Knight. Lupe was a devoted Catholic and a member of the San Buenaventura Mission where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Guadalupana Society. Lupe was active with the Servants of Mary of Oxnard and Sisters of St. John of God.
Lupe is survived by her daughters: Isabelle Ruiz and her husband, Ray, of Ventura; Ida Aleman and her husband, Paul, of Signal Hill; her son: Mario Montalvo, of Escondido; her brothers: Frank Flores and his wife, Mary, of Newhall; Jess Flores and his wife, Teresa, of Arizona; her sisters: Mary Sanchez, of Oxnard; Carol Wallis and her husband, Oscar Chavez, of Camarillo; her grandchildren: Ronica Sotelo, Rene Espinoza, Janelle Montalvo, Candice Ruiz, Katie Ruiz, Joseph Ruiz, Matthew Aleman, and Carla Ruiz; and her five great-grandchildren.
Lupe was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Marty, and two sisters: Josie Vera and Arlen Vera.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm in the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the San Buenaventura Mission. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard.
Lupe was always a loving and caring mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a friend to all. She will be missed. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019