|
|
Lupe Perez Aguirre
Santa Paula - (February 5th, 1928-June 23rd 2019)
On the afternoon of Sunday June 23, 2019 at the age of 91 our beautiful Mom "Mama" passed in peace in her home with her children and family by her side. Mom is now continuing her journey in Heaven with our Dad "Papa" whom she was married to for 74 years.
Loving Mother to 6 children: Anita Aguirre, Peter Aguirre (wife Marie)), Danny Aguirre(deceased) (wife Jennie deceased), Yvonne Vargas (husband Jose Luis Vargas Deceased), Don Aguirre Jr. (wife Maria), Richard Aguirre (deceased).
Beloved "Mama" to 16 grandchildren: Dominic (Susan), Claudia (Eric), Deputy Peter J. Aguirre-deceased (Dina), Annette (Anthony), Ronnie, Daniel, Tommy, Aileen (Eddie), Erica (Thomas), Vivinne, Jeanine (Jess), Monique (Bob), Nicole, Richard Jr and Ryan, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Mom "Mama" was preceded in death by our Dad "Papa" Don Aguirre, sons Danny Aguirre & Richard Aguirre, grandson Deputy Peter J. Aguirre, daughter-in-law Jennie Aguirre, son-in-law Jose Luis Vargas, father Francisco Perez, and sisters Francis Galvan, Lily Silvas and Gloria Ramirez. She is survived by her siblings Jennie Vargas, Connie Ybarra, Helen Winbush and David Perez.
Our Mom's journey into this world began in Santa Paula, California on February 5th 1928. She was the eldest sibling to 6 sisters and 1 brother. During the earlier part of her life, She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the movies on Main Street and working at the Santa Paula Citrus Packing House with her sisters. Her last job was working for the Santa Paula Unified School District, as a "Noon-Duty Aid" at Grace Thille and Blanchard Elementary Schools.
On one fateful afternoon in 1942 Mom attended a local basketball game where she first saw her future husband Don Aguirre. She was immediately captivated by the image of this young, sharp dressed man with perfect black combed hair and a curl hanging down his forehead. Although she may have noticed him, what she did not know was that this dashing young man had also noticed her. After seeing Mom for the first time Dad continued an endless pursuit of courting his future wife.
Dad and Mom were married on July 17, 1943 in Ventura, CA, and decided that they would be lifelong Santa Paulens and become business owners. Together they owned and operated Don's Market in Santa Paula. They would continue to build their legacy of family by having 2 daughters and 4 sons. Mom often enjoyed spending time with her children when they were young on annual vacations to Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. They would take many trips to Las Vegas with family and friends to see the The Rat Pack and stay in their favorite hotels to play their favorite games. As their family continued to grow larger she would enjoy seeing her family together for BBQ's and holidays at Steckel Park and Limoneira.
As her children began to grow older and have families of their own she would enjoy hosting all of her family in her home on holidays. She will be remembered in the kitchen preparing meals for her family, and sitting in the different rooms laughing and talking with them. As a grandmother she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren on different trips to San Francisco, Hawaii, amusement parks, music concerts, Dodger games and many more adventures. Although she went many places with family, her most memorable time spent with her children and grandchildren were the many summer family vacations to Lake Tahoe.
Although you may not be physically with us any more your spirit and soul will continue to live on through the endless memories that you created with family and friends and through your love that you shared with anyone who was blessed enough to have known you. And though your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, we will still have so many memories of the one we loved so much. Your love and memory is now a keepsake, with which we will never part. Our Lord now has you in heaven, once again dancing on a floor made of gold reunited with your love, wearing a lavender dress and leaving the sweet scent of "Youth Dew" by Estee Lauder and purple flowers raining down from the sky as you spin and dance the night away.
The Aguirre Family would like to send their love and appreciation to Santa Dominguez for the care you gave our Mother. We would also like to thank the Staff at Assisted Living for their care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 10:00am-12:30pm at Skillin Carroll Mortuary 738 East Santa Paula Street Santa Paula, CA 93060. A Graveside Service will follow from 12:30pm-1:30pm at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery 380 Cemetery Road Santa Paula, CA 93060.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 29 to June 30, 2019