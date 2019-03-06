|
|
Lupe Valles
Oxnard, CA
On February 26, 2019, our Lord and Savior called our mother, grandmother, sister and friend home. Lupe Valles was born December 21, 1940, in Oxnard. Throughout Lupe's 78 years she blessed many of us with her presence. Immediately walking into her home we would always be welcomed with a hearty scent of homemade flour tortillas, papas, beans & chorizo and pancakes.... you name it. Lupe believed that any time you have company over, was the perfect time to literally make everything in your kitchen. Lupe "Dona Lupe" would always lend a helping hand or word of advice. She would do taxes, pierce ears and heal babies. She always insisted we use Vicks or Vaseline to help cure our illness even if it was a small cough. Lupe loved to watch the Dodgers, crime shows and boxing (Canelo was her favorite). Her most favorite past time was watching her grandchildren play sports. Lupe had a contagious laugh that we will remembered forever in our hearts. She loved her family dearly and although she took a piece of our hearts, she left us strength, wisdom and love. You now have the best seat in the house as our guardian angel. A special thank you to those who were there for her in her final days. Proverbs 3:5 "Trust in the lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding".
She is survived by her children; Carmen Valles and Leo Valles of Bakersfield, David Valles Jr. (Kelley), Daniel Valles (Sally) of Yucaipa, Sarah Valles, Jacqueline Mesa (Daniel); sister, Mary Benavides (Jose) and her sister-in-law, Annette Torres. She has 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lupe was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, David Fierro Valles, parents; Leopoldo and Sarah Torres, brothers; David, Leo, Alfredo, and Paul B. Torres; sisters, Connie Magallanes and Helen Torres. Her companion of many years, Raymond Adame Cruz Jr.
A celebration of Lupe's life will be 10 a.m., March 8, 2019 at Victory Outreach Church, 2875 Elba St, Ventura.
Pastor Sony De La O will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard.
OTTO & SON'S, CAMINO DEL SOL FUNERAL HOME ~ OXNARD, ASSISTING THE FAMILY. (805) 483-3443.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 6, 2019