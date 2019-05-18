|
|
Luther Lee McPherson, Jr. "Bud" passed away in the peacefulness of his home in Camarillo, CA after a lengthy battle with Dementia on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Luther was born February 14, 1943 in Oklahoma and was raised in California.
Bud moved to Camarillo in 1972. He purchased A-1 Color TV in 1974 and was known throughout the county during his 38 years of service. Always a child at heart, Bud enjoyed motorcycles, shooting, coaching and high school and collegiate sports. Forever the sports enthusiast, Bud was particularly fond of the football season, Oklahoma Sooner sports and UCLA Football. He will be missed greatly as a regular at the Camarillo High School football games.
Bud had many longtime friends. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda McPherson and his sisters Mary Darragh, Jennifer McAdams and Janell Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Margaret McPherson and his son, Eric Steven McPherson. He will be missed by all who loved him including his sons Luther L. McPherson III and David G. McPherson, their mother Joyce E. McPherson, daughters Brenda Coyle, Donna Asebroek and Samantha Withers and their families.
The family wishes to express sincerest gratitude to all that helped Bud at Mom's place in Camarillo.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Bud McPherson was held on May 11, 2019.
Condolences may be left at
www.ConejoMountain.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 19, 2019