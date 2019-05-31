|
Luva Jean Meyer
Thousand Oaks - Luva Jean Meyer, known as Jean, passed quietly and peacefully on Apr 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Born to Harvey and Muriel Petersen on Jan 3, 1927 in Goldfield, Iowa. Married 1st husband David Pemberton in 1945 and resided in Los Angeles, CA. In 1961 they moved to Thousand Oaks, CA. She would later get married to Ralph Meyer in Hawaii in 1982, where they lived for several years, then returned to live in Thousand Oaks.
Jean worked for more than 31 years as an Accounting Clerk and Office Manager throughout her career. She was admired and loved by her co-workers and Supervisors.
She was a wonderful, loving and caring mother, who liked to help family, friends and neighbors. She loved church and watching Billy Graham on tv. Hobbies were to oil paint, sew, knit and cross stitch. She liked to refinish, paint and restore furniture at home and for a lot of her neighbors. She made many projects that she shared with family and friends. She loved to travel and had a love for dogs.
She is survived by her sons Hoyt (Elizabeth) Pemberton and Dean (Yong) Pemberton, Stepson Jeffrey Meyer; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband David Pemberton, 2nd husband Ralph Meyer, siblings Vida (John) Brammer and Lois (Donald) Jaeger.
A gathering of family event has already occurred at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels and her final resting place will be with Ralph in Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 31, 2019