|
|
Luviminda Realica Villegas
Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of LUVIMINDA REALICA VILLEGAS, 81, at home in Oxnard on November 4, 2019. Diagnosed in April 2018 with stage four lung cancer, Luvi's strength and love for her family enabled her to outlive many of her doctors' prognoses. She died as she lived, peacefully and gently. Beloved daughter, sister, auntie, wife, mother and grandmother, who was affectionately called Mama, Luvi was born on August 30, 1938 in Binakayan, Cavite, Philippines. She was the fifth of six children born to Moises and Juana Realica. She attended St. Paul College Paranaque and graduated with her BA in Accounting from University of the East in 1963. On December 17, 1966, she married Herminio Villegas. In March 1974 she immigrated to Oxnard with her children to join her husband who had immigrated a year earlier. She was a well regarded coworker at the Ventura County Superintendent of Schools, Oxnard Union High School District and Las Islas Family Medical Group. Luvi lived her life with incredible grace and unconditional love. She was a woman of faith who was devoted to her family and friends. She will be remembered for her loving and supportive presence and generous nature. She was known for the shopping trips with her husband of 52 years, gifting as many items to others as she bought for herself. Luvi was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Pop and Danny. She is survived by her husband, Herminio; her siblings Ben, Rolando and Rosabina (Alinaya); her children (spouses), Jeaneth Villegas Smith (Andy), Joy Macias (Steven) and Rommel (Leilani Pamplona), and her grandchildren, Siena, Daniel, Maili, Makaia, Jerred, Isabella, Jaden and Makena. A visitation will be held on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard with a Funeral Mass on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Mary Star of the Sea in Oxnard followed by the Interment at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019