Luz Ojeda Cobian
Oxnard - It is in loving memory that it's announced the passing of Luz Ojeda C., on December 05, 2019. Born to Jose Guillermo Ojeda and Mercedes Montez on October 28, 1926 in Los Angeles, California. A devoted Santa Clara Church parishioner, she was an Oxnard resident most of her life. She worked locally in vegetable packing houses and @ the Colonial House Restaurant for 5 yrs. A strong single parent that taught her family how to give their best effort with diligenceand commitment in whatever they did. She's survived by her only daughter, Martha O. Macen, son in law, Peter G. Macen. Four grandchildren, Gabriel, Gregory, Vanessa Figueroa (husband Herman), and Paul (wife Angelic) Macen. Great grandchildren; Carla Jones,Miranda, Gregory Jr., Christian, and Maya Macen. Victoria and Arielle Figueroa, Ixya and Enzo Macen. Great, great granddaughter Stassia Tepler. Sister Antonia (husband Miguel) Gonzalez, half sisters Maria and Angelina Fernandez, all deceased. Nephews, Antonio(deceased)wife Dominga, Miguel, Moses, Felipe (wife Esperanza),and Jose (wife Olga) Gonzalez. Nieces, Luz (husband Carlos) Arreola, Guadalupe (husband Juan) Magana, Isabel (husband Vicente) Lopez, and Narcissa Fernandez Guerrero.
Funeral will take place on December 20, 2019 at Santa Clara Cemetery and Chapel for Mass, beginning with viewing for family 9-9:30, viewing for all guests 9:30 - 11:00, Rosary 11:00 - 11:45. Mass there 12:00, and interment will follow to mausoleum.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019